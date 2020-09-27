Baseball Glance

Trending:
Get Email Alerts

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 40 20 .667 _
z-New York 33 27 .550 7
z-Toronto 32 28 .533 8
Baltimore 25 35 .417 15
Boston 24 36 .400 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Minnesota 36 24 .600 _
z-Chicago 35 25 .583 1
z-Cleveland 35 25 .583 1
Kansas City 26 34 .433 10
Detroit 23 35 .397 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Oakland 36 24 .600 _
z-Houston 29 31 .483 7
Seattle 27 33 .450 9
Los Angeles 26 34 .433 10
Texas 22 38 .367 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 35 25 .583 _
z-Miami 31 29 .517 4
Philadelphia 28 32 .467 7
New York 26 34 .433 9
Washington 26 34 .433 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 34 26 .567 _
z-Cincinnati 31 29 .517 3
z-St. Louis 30 28 .517 3
z-Milwaukee 29 31 .483 5
Pittsburgh 19 41 .317 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 43 17 .717 _
z-San Diego 37 23 .617 6
San Francisco 29 31 .483 14
Colorado 26 34 .433 17
Arizona 25 35 .417 18

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4

Seattle 5, Oakland 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Texas 6, Houston 1

Seattle 12, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Oakland 6, Seattle 2

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Texas 8, Houston 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 11, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

