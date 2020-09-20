Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bassett, Lewis goals lift Colorado Rapids past LA Galaxy 2-0

September 20, 2020 12:43 am
 
< a min read
      

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Cole Bassett and Jonathan Lewis scored and the Colorado Rapids beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday night.

Colorado (4-4-4) rebounded from a 4-1 loss to FC Dallas on Wednesday night. The Galaxy (4-4-3) had their six-match unbeaten streak snapped.

Sam Vines lofted the ball from distance to Bassett, who fired his shot from the center of the 6-yard box in the 40th minute for his third goal of the season. Lewis scored on a right-footed shot at close range from the center of the goal in the 78th.

Sebastian Lletget’s header attempt sailed over the crossbar in the 71st minute for the Galaxy.

Advertisement

William Yarbrough made four saves for the Rapids. David Bingham had two for the Galaxy.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

The Galaxy entered having won 24 of 38 all-time meetings at home, outscoring Colorado by more than 2-1.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor