Bayern’s Leroy Sané out with new knee injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sané will miss around two weeks because of a knee injury, coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday.

Flick said Sané won’t be available at least until the end of the upcoming international break.

Sané injured an anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee last season while playing for Manchester City, causing him to miss almost the entire 2019-20 campaign.

Sané will not be able to feature on Wednesday in the Super Cup game against Dortmund and on Sunday in the Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin, and likely also Germany’s Nations League matches against Ukraine and Switzerland. Bayern’s first game after the break is a postponed German Cup game on Oct. 15 against fifth-tier Düren.

Advertisement

Sané has started all three of Bayern’s games since signing from City and also two games for Germany against Spain and Switzerland this month. Sané last played on Sunday for 73 minutes in Bayern’s 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim.

Flick said David Alaba was also an injury doubt ahead of the Dortmund game with an unspecified muscle problem.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.