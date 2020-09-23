Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
BC receiver Kobay White out for season with ACL

September 23, 2020 12:34 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Boston College receiver Kobay White will miss the entire season after having surgery on his ACL.

White was the team’s leading receiver last season, with 29 catches and five touchdowns. He did not play in the Eagles’ season-opener against Duke on Saturday.

“We’ll miss him,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday. “Not only a great player, a great leader. But he’ll be back.”

BC (1-0) plays Texas State (1-2) on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

