Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bengals sign running back Joe Mixon to 4-year extension

By JOE KAY
September 2, 2020 12:26 pm
 
1 min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Running back Joe Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension through the 2024 season on Wednesday, keeping him with a Cincinnati Bengals team that took a chance on him.

The Bengals drafted Mixon in the second round in 2017 out of Oklahoma, where he was suspended for punching a woman in the face. The Bengals drew a backlash with the choice, prompting owner Mike Brown to acknowledge they were “taking a risk” on Mixon because he’s so talented.

Mixon has avoided trouble and emerged as one of the NFL’s top running backs. He was entering the final season on his original contract.

Mixon has run for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons in spite of an offensive line that struggled to open holes. He’s only the fifth Bengals back with multiple 1,000-yard seasons, joining Corey Dillon, Cedric Benson, James Brooks and Rudi Johnson.

Advertisement

Mixon will be a focus of the offense with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow moving into a starting role with limited practice time and no preseason games. The Bengals took Burrow first overall in the draft after finishing 2-14, matching the worst mark in franchise history.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

The Bengals have been unable to reach agreement on a long-term extension for receiver A.J. Green, who returns this season on the franchise tag.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together