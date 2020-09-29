Bieber expected to start for the Indians against the Yankees

New York Yankees (33-27, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (35-25, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.84 ERA) Cleveland: Shane Bieber (8-1, 1.63 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Luke Voit and the Yankees will take on the Indians Tuesday.

The Indians are 18-12 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .372 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .607 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Yankees are 11-18 on the road. New York’s lineup has 94 home runs this season, Luke Voit leads them with 22 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 17 home runs and is batting .292.

Voit leads the Yankees with 22 home runs and is batting .277.

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.