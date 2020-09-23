Listen Live Sports

Bieber scheduled to start as Cleveland hosts Chicago

September 23, 2020 2:24 am
 
Chicago White Sox (34-21, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (31-24, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Lucas Giolito (4-3, 3.53 ERA) Cleveland: Shane Bieber (8-1, 1.74 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Indians are 21-17 against the rest of their division. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .228 batting average as a team this season, Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .289.

The White Sox are 25-13 against the rest of their division. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.61. Dallas Keuchel leads the team with a 2.04 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 29 extra base hits and is batting .289.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 74 hits and has 56 RBIs.

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb), Yasmani Grandal: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

