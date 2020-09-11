Listen Live Sports

Big 12 to implement rapid COVID-19 tests day before games

September 11, 2020 1:58 pm
 
The Big 12 announced Friday it has secured access to COVID-19 antigen testing that produces rapid results and will be used the day before competition on players, coaches and staff.

The partnership with Virtual Care for Families calls for a testing program that will use Quidel Rapid Antigen tests. The Pac-12 recently announced a partnership with Quidel that will provide its schools with the capacity to test daily and get results in about 15 minutes.

The Big 12 said it expects the same timeframe from the Quidel tests.

The Big 12, like the other five college football conferences currently moving forward with a fall season, is requiring its 10 schools to test athletes three times per week during competition. The conference said each school is responsible for the other weekly tests.

The Associated Press

