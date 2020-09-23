Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bilić fined for arguing with ref over red card in EPL game

September 23, 2020 12:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilić was fined 8,000 pounds ($10,100) on Wednesday for arguing with the referee at halftime about the sending-off of one of his players during a Premier League game against Everton.

Bilić was sent off for remonstrating with match official Mike Dean on the field of play after Kieran Gibbs was shown a red card for shoving Everton playmaker James Rodriguez in the face moments before halftime of the match at Goodison Park.

The Football Association said Bilić’s actions amounted to improper conduct.

West Brom was down 2-1 at halftime, and ended up losing 5-2.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit