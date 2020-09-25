Listen Live Sports

Bills missing backup RB Moss for game vs Rams

September 25, 2020 4:21 pm
 
The Bills will be without rookie running back Zack Moss for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Moss is out with a toe injury.

A third-round pick out of Utah, Moss has split time in the backfield with second-year pro Devin Singletary to open the season.

Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano are questionable. Both players were injured in Buffalo’s season opener and missed last week’s win over Miami. Edmunds (shoulder) was a limited participant at Friday’s practice, while Milano (hamstring) was a full participant.

Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson (groin) is questionable. He was a full participant at practice Friday. Tight end Dawson Knox (concussion) and reserve linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quadriceps) have been ruled out.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

