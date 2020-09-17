Bills QB Allen looking for another big day against Dolphins

BUFFALO (1-0) at MIAMI (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Bills by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bills 1-0; Dolphins 0-1

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD – Dolphins lead 61-50-1

LAST MEETING – Bills won at Dolphins 37-20 on Nov. 17, 2019

LAST WEEK – Bills beat Jets 27-17; Dolphins lost at Patriots 21-11

AP PRO32 RANKING – Dolphins No. 29, Bills No. 7

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (21), PASS (4).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (2), PASS (8).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (24), PASS (27).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (32), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Dolphins will allow up to 13,000 masked, socially distancing fans to attend the game. … Bills coach Sean McDermott is 5-1 against Miami, all in the past three seasons. … Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 11,654 yards and 80 touchdowns with Buffalo in 2009-12. … The Bills’ Josh Allen has thrown for eight touchdowns, rushed for three and thrown one interception in his past three games against Miami. Ten of Allen’s 32 career TD passes have come against the Dolphins. … Allen passed for two scores and a career-high 312 yards, and rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown last week. His 18 touchdowns rushing are tied for the second most by a QB through his first three seasons. … Allen, who led the AFC with 14 fumbles in 2019, lost two in Jets territory last week. … Last week Zack Moss became the first Bills RB with a touchdown receiving in his NFL debut since 1970. … Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown at least three interceptions in 18 of his 140 career starts, including last week. … The Dolphins started 11 newcomers last week, including four rookies. They’re the youngest team in the NFL with an average age of 25.6. Three players are older than 28. … LB Jerome Baker led the Dolphins with a career-high 16 tackles last week. He also had a pair of penalties in the Patriots’ final touchdown drive. … Fantasy tip: Dolphins CB Xavien Howard, working his way back from a 2019 knee injury, is expected to play more this week. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018, when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions despite missing four games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.