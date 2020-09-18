Listen Live Sports

Bills without LBs Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano vs. Miami

September 18, 2020
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be without two of their starting linebackers for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have been ruled out by coach Sean McDermott after both were injured in the team’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets.

Edmunds, Buffalo’s Pro Bowl middle linebacker, is out with a right shoulder injury. Milano, a starter on the outside, is out with a hamstring injury. Milano had a leaping interception for Buffalo in the season-opening win over the Jets.

McDermott did not rule out the possibility of one or both players going on injured reserve.

Reserve linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips is also out. Phillips suffered a quadriceps injury against the Jets.

Veteran A.J. Klein is set to have an increased role on defense as a result. Klein tied for the team lead in tackles in Week 1 with five.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

