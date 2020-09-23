Listen Live Sports

Blake makes save in 92nd, Union tie FC Cincinnati 0-0

September 23, 2020 10:04 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Andre Blake had the only save of the match and the Philadelphia Union stretched their unbeaten streak to four with a scoreless draw with FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

FC Cincinnati (3-6-4) has had four straight 0-0 games at Nippert Stadium.

Blake stopped Joseph-Claude Gyau’s left-footed shot in the 92nd minute. FC Cincinnati nearly scored in the 89th minute when Kendall Waston headed across goal, but Philadelphia midfielder Jose Martinez cleared it.

Philadelphia (7-2-4) also had chances late. In the 66th minute, Ilsinho drew goalkeeper Spencer Richey near the 6-yard box, but Ilsinho’s attempt was wide. Sergio Santos came close in the 78th when his left-footed shot skimmed off the back post and out for a goal kick.

