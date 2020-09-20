Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays look to break 6-game skid against Phillies

September 20, 2020 2:27 am
 
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (26-26, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (27-25, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Toronto: Taijuan Walker (3-3, 3.05 ERA) Philadelphia: Adonis Medina (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the game as losers of their last six games.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

The Phillies are 19-12 on their home turf. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .258 batting average, Alec Bohm leads the team with an average of .326.

The Blue Jays are 14-19 on the road. The Toronto offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, good for twelfth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with an average of .304.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 21 extra base hits and is batting .267.

Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 22 extra base hits and 28 RBIs.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), Alec Bohm: (illness), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).

Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Rafael Dolis: (knee), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor