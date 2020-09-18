Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays look to stop 3-game skid against Phillies

September 18, 2020 2:24 am
 
1 min read
      

Philadelphia Phillies (24-25, third in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (26-23, third in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Philadelphia: Zach Eflin (2-2, 5.01 ERA) Toronto: Robbie Ray (2-4, 6.85 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Blue Jays are 12-7 in home games. The Toronto offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for twelfth in the American League. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the team with a mark of .308.

The Phillies have gone 8-13 away from home. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .336 is fourth in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with an OBP of .389.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gurriel Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 21 extra base hits and is batting .308.

Harper ranks second on the Phillies with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .503.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Jay Bruce: (quad), Jean Segura: (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

