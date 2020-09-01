Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bonner’s double-double leads Sun past Liberty 70-65

September 1, 2020 9:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner had 27 points and 11 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 70-65 on Tuesday night.

Bonner made a baseline jumper on a broken play to give Connecticut a 67-61 lead with 16.7 seconds left. She was 7 of 23 from the field and made 12 of 13 free throws to reach 20 points for the second straight game.

Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals for Connecticut (8-9), which has won five of its last seven games. Jasmine Thomas, averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists, did not play due to plantar fasciitis.

Both teams shot below 35% from the field, and the Liberty turned it over 18 times.

Advertisement

Kia Nurse, coming off the bench for the first time this season, scored 18 points for New York (2-14), which didn’t have a starter score in double figures. Rookie Jazmine Jones sank a running 3-pointer from midcourt to beat the third-quarter buzzer, pulling New York within 52-48.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II