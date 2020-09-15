Listen Live Sports

Boston 2, Miami 0

September 15, 2020 10:06 pm
 
Boston Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 30 0 4 0
Verdugo rf 5 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 2 0
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 Marte cf 4 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Joyce rf 3 0 0 0
Vázquez c 3 0 1 1 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 1 Cooper dh 3 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0 Rojas ss 2 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 2 0 0 0 Chisholm 2b 3 0 0 0
Muñoz lf 4 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0
Boston 000 001 010 2
Miami 000 000 000 0

E_Hoyt (1). DP_Boston 0, Miami 1. LOB_Boston 8, Miami 6. 2B_Bradley Jr. (9), Devers (13), Anderson (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Houck W,1-0 5 2 0 0 3 7
Covey H,1 2 0 0 0 0 2
Brasier H,8 1 1 0 0 0 1
Barnes S,7-10 1 1 0 0 0 1
Miami
Alcantara L,2-2 6 5 1 1 2 5
Bleier 1 1 1 0 0 0
Hoyt 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Stanek 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Quezada 1 0 0 0 1 1

Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:05.

