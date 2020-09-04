Listen Live Sports

Boston 3, Toronto 2

September 4, 2020 10:39 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 3 7 2 4 8
Verdugo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .310
Muñoz rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .533
Devers 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .247
Vázquez c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .252
Chavis 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .218
Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .254
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Lin lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .167
Araúz ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 2 6 2 3 7
Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253
Grichuk cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Tellez 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .266
Espinal pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Hernández dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .298
Villar ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .200
Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .271
Fisher rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .158
Shaw 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .233
McGuire c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .073
Guerrero Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Boston 011 010 0_3 7 0
Toronto 000 101 0_2 6 1

a-grounded out for McGuire in the 7th.

1-ran for Tellez in the 6th.

E_McGuire (3). LOB_Boston 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Lin (1), Muñoz (3), Grichuk (8). HR_Tellez (7), off Mazza. RBIs_Lin (1), Chavis (10), Tellez (20), Villar (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Araúz, Bradley Jr., Dalbec); Toronto 3 (Shaw, Fisher). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; Toronto 1 for 4.

GIDP_Vázquez, Grichuk, Guerrero Jr..

DP_Boston 2 (Araúz, Chavis, Dalbec; Devers, Chavis, Dalbec); Toronto 1 (Villar, Biggio, Shaw).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mazza 4 3 1 1 1 2 67 6.00
Taylor W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 7.11
Leyer H,1 1 2 1 1 2 3 38 6.00
Barnes S,4-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.50
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling L,0-1 4 1-3 6 3 2 2 4 81 4.15
Reid-Foley 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 4 33 0.00
Font 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Reid-Foley 2-1. IBB_off Reid-Foley (Bradley Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:49.

