Boston 3, Toronto 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 3 7 2 4 8 Verdugo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Muñoz rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .533 Devers 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .247 Vázquez c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .252 Chavis 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .218 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .254 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Lin lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .167 Araúz ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .245

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 2 6 2 3 7 Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Tellez 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .266 Espinal pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Hernández dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .298 Villar ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .200 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .271 Fisher rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .158 Shaw 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .233 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .073 Guerrero Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257

Boston 011 010 0_3 7 0 Toronto 000 101 0_2 6 1

a-grounded out for McGuire in the 7th.

1-ran for Tellez in the 6th.

E_McGuire (3). LOB_Boston 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Lin (1), Muñoz (3), Grichuk (8). HR_Tellez (7), off Mazza. RBIs_Lin (1), Chavis (10), Tellez (20), Villar (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Araúz, Bradley Jr., Dalbec); Toronto 3 (Shaw, Fisher). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; Toronto 1 for 4.

GIDP_Vázquez, Grichuk, Guerrero Jr..

DP_Boston 2 (Araúz, Chavis, Dalbec; Devers, Chavis, Dalbec); Toronto 1 (Villar, Biggio, Shaw).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mazza 4 3 1 1 1 2 67 6.00 Taylor W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 7.11 Leyer H,1 1 2 1 1 2 3 38 6.00 Barnes S,4-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.50

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling L,0-1 4 1-3 6 3 2 2 4 81 4.15 Reid-Foley 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 4 33 0.00 Font 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Reid-Foley 2-1. IBB_off Reid-Foley (Bradley Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:49.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.