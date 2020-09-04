Boston 3, Toronto 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|7
|2
|4
|8
|
|Verdugo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Muñoz rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.533
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Vázquez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Chavis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Lin lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Araúz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|2
|6
|2
|3
|7
|
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Tellez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|Espinal pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Hernández dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Villar ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Fisher rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|Shaw 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.073
|Guerrero Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Boston
|011
|010
|0_3
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|101
|0_2
|6
|1
a-grounded out for McGuire in the 7th.
1-ran for Tellez in the 6th.
E_McGuire (3). LOB_Boston 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Lin (1), Muñoz (3), Grichuk (8). HR_Tellez (7), off Mazza. RBIs_Lin (1), Chavis (10), Tellez (20), Villar (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Araúz, Bradley Jr., Dalbec); Toronto 3 (Shaw, Fisher). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; Toronto 1 for 4.
GIDP_Vázquez, Grichuk, Guerrero Jr..
DP_Boston 2 (Araúz, Chavis, Dalbec; Devers, Chavis, Dalbec); Toronto 1 (Villar, Biggio, Shaw).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mazza
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|67
|6.00
|Taylor W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|7.11
|Leyer H,1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|38
|6.00
|Barnes S,4-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.50
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|81
|4.15
|Reid-Foley
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|33
|0.00
|Font
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Reid-Foley 2-1. IBB_off Reid-Foley (Bradley Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:49.
