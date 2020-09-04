Listen Live Sports

Boston 3, Toronto 2

September 4, 2020 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
      
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 3 7 2 Totals 25 2 6 2
Verdugo dh 4 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0
Muñoz rf 4 1 3 0 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 0
Devers 3b 3 1 0 0 Tellez 1b 2 1 1 1
Vázquez c 2 1 1 0 Espinal pr-3b 0 0 0 0
Chavis 2b 3 0 1 1 Hernández dh 3 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 1 0 Villar ss 3 0 1 1
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 1 0
Lin lf 3 0 1 1 Fisher rf 2 0 0 0
Araúz ss 3 0 0 0 Shaw 3b-1b 3 0 1 0
McGuire c 2 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. ph 1 0 0 0
Boston 011 010 0 3
Toronto 000 101 0 2

E_McGuire (3). DP_Boston 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Lin (1), Muñoz (3), Grichuk (8). HR_Tellez (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Mazza 4 3 1 1 1 2
Taylor W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Leyer H,1 1 2 1 1 2 3
Barnes S,4-6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Stripling L,0-1 4 1-3 6 3 2 2 4
Reid-Foley 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 4
Font 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:49.

