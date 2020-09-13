Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

September 13, 2020 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 37 3 8 3
Muñoz rf 5 2 2 0 Margot cf 5 0 1 0
Vázquez c 4 2 1 2 Arozarena lf 3 0 1 0
Devers 3b 5 0 3 1 Meadows ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Martinez dh 5 0 1 1 Wendle 3b 5 1 1 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 Brosseau 2b 5 0 2 1
Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0
Chavis lf 3 1 1 0 N.Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 4 1 1 2 Adames ss 4 1 1 0
Lin ss 4 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 0
Smith c 3 1 1 2
Boston 200 022 000 6
Tampa Bay 100 200 000 3

E_Dalbec (2), Lin 2 (4). DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Muñoz (5), Devers (12), Brosseau (5), Tsutsugo (5). HR_Vázquez (5), Arroyo (2), Smith (1). SB_Muñoz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pérez W,3-4 5 5 3 2 2 6
Valdez H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Weber H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Brasier H,7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Barnes S,6-9 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Morton 4 1-3 6 3 3 0 4
Fairbanks L,4-3 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Thompson 1 1 2 2 1 0
Slegers 3 3 0 0 0 2

HBP_Fairbanks (Bradley Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

Advertisement

T_3:11.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort