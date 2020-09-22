Boston 8, Baltimore 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|4
|13
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Núñez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Stewart lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.219
|Severino c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|14
|7
|4
|8
|
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.276
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Vázquez c
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.273
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Chavis lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Araúz 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Baltimore
|100
|002
|000_3
|11
|3
|Boston
|031
|004
|00x_8
|14
|2
E_Ruiz (5), Stewart (3), Urías (0), Chavis (3), Devers (12). LOB_Baltimore 12, Boston 10. 2B_Ruiz 2 (7), Dalbec (2), Martinez 2 (13), Chavis (3). HR_Núñez (12), off Walden; Vázquez (6), off Phillips. RBIs_Stewart (15), Núñez (30), Ruiz (29), Dalbec 2 (11), Chavis (17), Martinez (23), Vázquez 3 (19). SB_Mullins (7), Bradley Jr. (5). SF_Chavis.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Severino 2, Núñez, Mullins, Urías); Boston 2 (Chavis, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 15; Boston 5 for 16.
Runners moved up_Alberto, Mountcastle. GIDP_Alberto, Mountcastle, Chavis, Devers.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Alberto, Mountcastle; Mountcastle, Urías, Mountcastle); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Araúz, Dalbec; Bogaerts, Araúz, Dalbec).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Akin, L, 1-2
|4
|
|8
|4
|2
|0
|6
|94
|3.57
|Sulser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|5.73
|Fry
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|14
|2.61
|Phillips
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|17
|5.02
|Eshelman
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|3.82
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|96
|1.80
|Walden, H, 2
|
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|15
|9.45
|Weber, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.72
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.84
|Tapia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.25
|Covey
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|6.55
|Barnes, S, 9-13
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.50
Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Phillips 1-1, Weber 2-0, Barnes 3-0. WP_Fry.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Andy Fletcher; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:31.
