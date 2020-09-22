Listen Live Sports

Boston 8, Baltimore 3

September 22, 2020 11:18 pm
 
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 3 11 3 4 13
Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 1 2 .275
Hays rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .240
Mountcastle 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .314
Núñez dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .250
Stewart lf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .219
Severino c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Ruiz 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .220
Urías ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 14 7 4 8
Verdugo rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .328
Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .276
Bogaerts ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .286
Martinez dh 5 1 3 1 0 1 .205
Vázquez c 5 2 1 3 0 0 .273
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .279
Dalbec 1b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .262
Chavis lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .219
Araúz 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .238
Baltimore 100 002 000_3 11 3
Boston 031 004 00x_8 14 2

E_Ruiz (5), Stewart (3), Urías (0), Chavis (3), Devers (12). LOB_Baltimore 12, Boston 10. 2B_Ruiz 2 (7), Dalbec (2), Martinez 2 (13), Chavis (3). HR_Núñez (12), off Walden; Vázquez (6), off Phillips. RBIs_Stewart (15), Núñez (30), Ruiz (29), Dalbec 2 (11), Chavis (17), Martinez (23), Vázquez 3 (19). SB_Mullins (7), Bradley Jr. (5). SF_Chavis.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Severino 2, Núñez, Mullins, Urías); Boston 2 (Chavis, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 15; Boston 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Alberto, Mountcastle. GIDP_Alberto, Mountcastle, Chavis, Devers.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Alberto, Mountcastle; Mountcastle, Urías, Mountcastle); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Araúz, Dalbec; Bogaerts, Araúz, Dalbec).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Akin, L, 1-2 4 8 4 2 0 6 94 3.57
Sulser 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 5.73
Fry 2-3 0 1 1 1 2 14 2.61
Phillips 0 2 3 3 2 0 17 5.02
Eshelman 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 0 33 3.82
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, W, 1-0 5 4 1 1 3 8 96 1.80
Walden, H, 2 2-3 4 2 1 0 0 15 9.45
Weber, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.72
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.84
Tapia 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.25
Covey 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 19 6.55
Barnes, S, 9-13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.50

Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Phillips 1-1, Weber 2-0, Barnes 3-0. WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Andy Fletcher; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:31.

