Boston 8, Baltimore 3

September 22, 2020 11:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 3 11 3 Totals 37 8 14 7
Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 Verdugo rf 5 0 2 0
Hays rf 4 1 1 0 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 5 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 2 1 0
Núñez dh 4 1 1 1 Martinez dh 5 1 3 1
Stewart lf 4 1 2 1 Vázquez c 5 2 1 3
Severino c 5 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 0
Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 1 2 2
Ruiz 3b 4 0 2 1 Chavis lf 3 0 1 1
Urías ss 4 0 2 0 Araúz 2b 3 1 2 0
Baltimore 100 002 000 3
Boston 031 004 00x 8

E_Ruiz (5), Stewart (3), Urías (0), Chavis (3), Devers (12). DP_Baltimore 2, Boston 2. LOB_Baltimore 12, Boston 10. 2B_Ruiz 2 (7), Dalbec (2), Martinez 2 (13), Chavis (3). HR_Núñez (12), Vázquez (6). SB_Mullins (7), Bradley Jr. (5). SF_Chavis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Akin L,1-2 4 8 4 2 0 6
Sulser 1 1 0 0 1 0
Fry 2-3 0 1 1 1 2
Phillips 0 2 3 3 2 0
Eshelman 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 0
Boston
Pivetta W,1-0 5 4 1 1 3 8
Walden H,2 2-3 4 2 1 0 0
Weber H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tapia 1 1 0 0 0 1
Covey 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Barnes S,9-13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Andy Fletcher; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:31.

