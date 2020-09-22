Boston 8, Baltimore 3

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|14
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Stewart lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|5
|2
|1
|3
|
|Severino c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Chavis lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Araúz 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Baltimore
|100
|002
|000
|—
|3
|Boston
|031
|004
|00x
|—
|8
E_Ruiz (5), Stewart (3), Urías (0), Chavis (3), Devers (12). DP_Baltimore 2, Boston 2. LOB_Baltimore 12, Boston 10. 2B_Ruiz 2 (7), Dalbec (2), Martinez 2 (13), Chavis (3). HR_Núñez (12), Vázquez (6). SB_Mullins (7), Bradley Jr. (5). SF_Chavis (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Akin L,1-2
|4
|
|8
|4
|2
|0
|6
|Sulser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fry
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Phillips
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Eshelman
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta W,1-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Walden H,2
|
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Weber H,4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tapia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Covey
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes S,9-13
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
WP_Fry.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Andy Fletcher; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:31.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.