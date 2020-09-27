Trending:
Bou, Buska score late goals; Revolution beat D.C. United 2-0

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 9:29 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gustavo Bou and Adam Buska scored in the closing minutes and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 2-0 on Sunday night.

Matt Turner had three saves for his fifth shutout of the season. He has allowed just one goal in the last three games.

Bou opened the scoring in the 86th minute, taking a pass from Cristian Penilla and beating goalkeeper Bill Hamid with a rolling right-footer from near the spot.

Penilla ran onto a through ball from Bou, occupied two defenders as he charged toward the top of the box and then fed Buska for a chip shot into the side of the net in the 90th.

New England (5-3-6) has won back-to-back games for the first time this season and is unbeaten in three.

The Revolution’s Matt Polster was subbed out for Tommy McNamara in the 46th minute. Polster, a 27-year-old midfielder, attempted a sliding tackle against Yordy Reyna, who hurdled Polster, but incidentally kicked the defender in the head. Polster was down for a couple minutes before walking off the field with some assistance.

D.C. United (2-7-5) has lost back-to-back games and is winless in five.

