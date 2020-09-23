Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves’ Fried leave final start after tweaking ankle on bunt

September 23, 2020 8:09 pm
 
1 min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — NL Cy Young Award contender Max Fried lasted just one inning in his final start of the regular season, leaving a game against the Miami Marlins after tweaking his ankle fielding a bunt Wednesday night.

Fried (7-0) retired the first two hitters, including Starling Marte who dropped a bunt down the third-base line. The left-hander bounded off the mound, planted his left foot, grabbed the ball bare-handed, spun and threw to first just ahead of Marte.

Fried didn’t appear hurt but wasn’t the same pitcher after that play. After not giving up a homer all season, he grooved a fastball that Jesus Aguilar drove off the facade of the second deck. Brian Anderson sent a drive into the center-field seats and Garrett Cooper just missed a third straight homer, doubling off the wall.

Fried got out of the inning trailing 2-0, but he did not return in the second. He sat solemnly in the dugout chatting with manager Brian Snitker and getting what appeared to a pep talk from teammate Freddie Freeman.

Advertisement

Luke Jackson took over in the second after the Braves scored three runs in the bottom half, at least ensuring Fried wouldn’t take his first loss of the season. But his ERA climbed from 1.96 to 2.25, which could hurt his Cy Young chances.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Fried is expected to start Game 1 of the NL wild card series next Wednesday. The Braves clinched the NL East title on Tuesday night and earned the right to host the entire best-of-three series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit