Braves remove Acuña from lineup with renewed wrist soreness

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. has been removed from the Atlanta Braves’ lineup in their regular season finale due to irritation in his left wrist.

The postseason-bound Braves say the move before Sunday’s game against Boston was made as a precaution.

Even so, the report of renewed soreness in Acuña’s wrist is cause for concern as the team prepares for the NL wild-card series. He was on the 10-day injured list due to soreness in the same wrist from Aug. 12-25.

Acuña is hitting .250 with 14 homers and 29 RBIs.

Ender Inciarte replaced Acuña in center field, and Ozzie Albies moved up as the new leadoff hitter.

