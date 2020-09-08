Listen Live Sports

Brewers release Smoak after designating him for assignment

September 8, 2020 7:49 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers released first baseman Justin Smoak on Tuesday after designating him for assignment last week.

Milwaukee also activated reliever Corey Knebel from the injured list and optioned utilityman Mark Mathias to the alternate training site.

Smoak hit .186 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games for the Brewers. Milwaukee claimed first baseman Daniel Vogelbach off waivers last week.

The Brewers entered Tuesday night’s game at Detroit trailing the final playoff spot in the National League by 1 1/2 games.

Smoak’s struggles came after he hit 85 homers over the previous three seasons with Toronto, although his home run totals and batting average slipped over the course of that span.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

