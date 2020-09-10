Listen Live Sports

British boxing great Alan Minter dies at age 69

September 10, 2020 11:38 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Alan Minter, a British boxing great who followed up a bronze medal at the Olympics by becoming a world champion in the middleweight division in 1980, has died. He was 69.

The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed Minter’s death on Thursday, without giving more details. He had been battling cancer.

Minter won bronze in the light-middleweight category at the Munich Olympics in 1972 and immediately turned professional, capturing British and European titles at middleweight within five years.

Minter became world champion by beating Vito Antuofermo in Las Vegas and defended the title in a rematch. In his second defense, Minter was beaten in three rounds by Marvin Hagler at Wembley Stadium in September 1980.

Minter retired a year later.

___

