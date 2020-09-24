On Air: Cyber Chat
Brown, Watkins have big nights in UAB’s 42-10 win

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 11:08 pm
1 min read
      

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Spencer Brown rushed for three touchdowns in setting a UAB career record, fellow senior Austin Watkins Jr. had a career-high 183 yards receiving with a score, and the Blazers defeated South Alabama 42-10 on Thursday night.

Brown, the second-leading active career FBS rusher behind Clemson’s Travis Etienne, finished with 105 yards on 20 carries with his third score giving him 36 rushing touchdowns, passing Pat Green (1991-94). Watkins made seven catches including a 56-yard reception and a 15-yard fourth-quarter score.

The game featured teams that both returned to play after a two-week break with new starting quarterbacks. Redshirt freshman Bryson Lucero started for the Blazers (2-1) with Tyler Johnston III sidelined with an injured non-throwing shoulder. The Jaguars (1-2) went with JC transfer Chance Lovertich in place of Desmond Trotter, also dealing with a shoulder injury.

All of Brown’s scores came in the first half on runs of 15, 1 and 20 yards. Lucero’s 6-yard TD pass to Trea Shropshire gave the Blazers a 28-10 halftime lead.

Lucero finished 18-of-28 passing for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

Lovertich was 14 of 29 for 168 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Carlos Davis rushed for 105 yards on 17 carries.

Attendance was limited to 25 percent at the new 24,450-seat Hancock Whitney Stadium.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

