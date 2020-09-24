Browns focused on slowing Washington’s sack-happy D-line

WASHINGTON (1-1) at CLEVELAND (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE – Browns by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Washington 1-1; Browns 1-1

SERIES RECORD – Browns lead 33-12-1

LAST MEETING – Washington beat Browns 31-20 on Oct. 2, 2016 at Washington

LAST WEEK – Washington lost to Cardinals 30-15; Browns beat Bengals 35-30

AP PRO32 RANKING – Washington No. 20, Browns No. 22

WASHINGTON OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (24), PASS (31).

WASHINGTON DEFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (12), PASS (17t).

BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (2), PASS (28).

BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (6), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Second-year Washington QB Dwayne Haskins passed for 223 yards and lost a fumble last week. … Rookie RB Antonio Gibson had his first career rushing touchdown vs. Cardinals. … WR Terry McLaurin leads the team with 12 catches for 186 yards receiving. … WR Steven Sims is dealing with toe injury. Sims has had 50-plus yards receiving in four consecutive games dating to last season. … RG Brandon Scherff is out with a knee injury. … Led by No. 2 overall pick rookie DE Chase Young, Washington’s defense leads the NFL with 11 sacks. … Young is tied for league lead with 2 ½ sacks. … With sack vs. Cleveland, Young would be the first player since Browns DE Myles Garrett in 2017 with a sack in each of his first three pro games. … LB Kevin Pierre-Louis had career-high 15 tackles in Week 2. … S Landon Collins is second among defensive backs with 28 tackles for loss over the past five seasons. … Washington has scored just seven points in the first half of its first two games. … The Browns bounced back from Week 1 debacle with a solid effort in the win over the Bengals last week. … At 38, first-year coach Kevin Stefanski became the youngest in Cleveland history to win an NFL game. Bill Belichick was 39. … The Browns’ offense was balanced last week: 215 yards rushing, 219 passing. … RBs Nick Chubb (124) and Kareem Hunt (86) combined for 210 yards rushing and scored three TDs vs. Bengals. … QB Baker Mayfield threw two TD passes last week; third-year pro has been better at home, completing 63 percent of his passes with 25 TDs and going 10-6 at FirstEnergy Stadium. … Mayfield has thrown at least one INT in eight straight games. … RT Jack Conklin is back after missing last week with ankle injury. … Browns WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 97 straight games, the league’s longest current streak. … WR Odell Beckham had a 43-yard TD reception last week. OBJ said this week he’s learned “acceptance” on and off the field and realizes his stats could drop with Browns’ strong rushing attack. … Browns are healthiest they’ve been as three expected defensive starters — LB Mack Wilson and DBs Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson — returned from injuries this week. … Browns kickoff coverage remains an issue. Bengals had two 40-plus-yard returns. … Browns O-line coach Bill Callahan served as Washington’s interim coach from Week 5 through end of last season. … Fantasy tip: Hunt expected to become more prominent in Cleveland’s offense out of the backfield and as receiver. He had rushing and receiving TDs last week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.