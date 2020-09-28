On Air: What's Working In Washington
Browns lose returner Natson for season with knee injury

By TOM WITHERS
September 28, 2020 12:49 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns return specialist and wide receiver Jojo Natson is done for the season after he suffered a torn knee ligament in Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team.

Natson signed with Cleveland as a free agent in March following two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He had been handling punt and kickoff return duties and he had one carry on a sweep against Washington before getting hurt.

He returned a kickoff for 31 yards and a punt for 11 in the 34-20 win, which moved the Browns (2-1) over .500 for the first time since 2014.

Natson’s loss could give playing time to rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones, a sixth-round pick from Michigan, who was inactive Sunday. Peoples-Jones returned punts for the Wolverines and the Browns took a look at him during training camp.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not commit to Peoples-Jones, and said he wants to talk with special teams coach Mike Priefer before making any decisions on the return game.

Cleveland plays at Dallas next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

