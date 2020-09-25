On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Browns starting CB Ward questionable for Washington game

By TOM WITHERS
September 25, 2020
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns could be without both of their projected starting cornerbacks on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Denzel Ward is listed as questionable with a groin injury and Greedy Williams will miss his third straight game with a shoulder injury sustained in training camp.

Rookie coach Kevin Stefanski said Ward, who is Cleveland’s best cover defender, is “truly questionable” with his injury and it likely will be a game-time decision on whether he plays. Stefanski did not disclose when or how Ward got hurt.

The former first-round pick from Ohio State played well in last week’s win over Cincinnati.

Williams returned to practice this week but isn’t ready to play in games.

The Browns did get back three expected defensive starters this week from injuries, and it appears linebacker Mack Wilson and defensive back Kevin Johnson could see action.

Wilson returned from a hyperextended right knee more quickly than expected while Johnson’s comeback has been equally impressive; he was hospitalized after his liver was lacerated during a practice in August. Wilson is listed as questionable.

It’s possible Johnson, a former first-round pick who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, could start if Ward doesn’t play. Terrance Mitchell has started Cleveland’s first two games while Williams has been out.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon will miss his second straight game with an abdomen injury, and rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips is still out with a knee injury.

Cleveland’s defensive line depth could be tested if Adrian Clayborn can’t go. He’s also questionable with a hip issue that flared up against the Bengals.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

