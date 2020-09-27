On Air: Federal News Network program
Buffalo 35, L.A. Rams 32

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 4:17 pm
L.A. Rams 0 3 14 15 32
Buffalo 7 14 7 7 35

First Quarter

Buf_Smith 1 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 1:41.

Second Quarter

Buf_J.Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 10:04.

LAR_FG Sloman 30, 3:09.

Buf_Kroft 3 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), :38.

Third Quarter

Buf_Diggs 4 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 8:05.

LAR_Goff 1 run (Sloman kick), 4:47.

LAR_Woods 25 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 2:52.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Kupp 16 pass from Goff (Higbee pass from Goff), 10:34.

LAR_Henderson 1 run (Sloman kick), 4:30.

Buf_Kroft 3 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), :15.

A_0.

___

LAR Buf
First downs 28 23
Total Net Yards 478 375
Rushes-yards 32-167 21-101
Passing 311 274
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-15 2-73
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-32-1 24-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-10 4-37
Punts 0-0.0 2-58.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-30 5-55
Time of Possession 32:12 27:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 20-114, Woods 3-30, Brown 7-19, Goff 2-4. Buffalo, Singletary 13-71, Yeldon 3-18, Allen 4-8, McKenzie 1-4.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 23-32-1-321. Buffalo, Allen 24-33-1-311.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-107, Woods 5-74, Reynolds 4-60, Higbee 2-40, Everett 2-34, Henderson 1-6. Buffalo, Beasley 6-100, Davis 4-81, Singletary 4-50, Diggs 4-49, Kroft 4-24, McKenzie 1-6, Smith 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Sloman 53.

Sports News

