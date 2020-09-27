Buffalo 35, L.A. Rams 32

|L.A. Rams
|0
|3
|14
|15
|—
|32
|Buffalo
|7
|14
|7
|7
|—
|35
First Quarter
Buf_Smith 1 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 1:41.
Second Quarter
Buf_J.Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 10:04.
LAR_FG Sloman 30, 3:09.
Buf_Kroft 3 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), :38.
Third Quarter
Buf_Diggs 4 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 8:05.
LAR_Goff 1 run (Sloman kick), 4:47.
LAR_Woods 25 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 2:52.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_Kupp 16 pass from Goff (Higbee pass from Goff), 10:34.
LAR_Henderson 1 run (Sloman kick), 4:30.
Buf_Kroft 3 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), :15.
A_0.
___
|
|LAR
|Buf
|First downs
|28
|23
|Total Net Yards
|478
|375
|Rushes-yards
|32-167
|21-101
|Passing
|311
|274
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-15
|2-73
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-32-1
|24-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|4-37
|Punts
|0-0.0
|2-58.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|5-55
|Time of Possession
|32:12
|27:48
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 20-114, Woods 3-30, Brown 7-19, Goff 2-4. Buffalo, Singletary 13-71, Yeldon 3-18, Allen 4-8, McKenzie 1-4.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 23-32-1-321. Buffalo, Allen 24-33-1-311.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-107, Woods 5-74, Reynolds 4-60, Higbee 2-40, Everett 2-34, Henderson 1-6. Buffalo, Beasley 6-100, Davis 4-81, Singletary 4-50, Diggs 4-49, Kroft 4-24, McKenzie 1-6, Smith 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Sloman 53.
