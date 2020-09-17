Listen Live Sports

Buffalo Sabres hire Mair, Weber to coach in AHL Rochester

September 17, 2020 10:58 am
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are turning to two former players to serve as assistant coaches on their minor-league affiliate in Rochester.

Adam Mair and Mike Weber were hired on Thursday to work under coach Seth Appert, who took over the American Hockey League team last month.

Mair, who played 13 NHL seasons, spent the past five years as a Sabres developmental coach. He also spent part of last season as an interim assistant in Rochester.

Weber, a defenseman who played all but 10 of his 351 NHL career games in Buffalo, spent the previous two-plus seasons as an assistant coach with Windsor, of the Ontario Hockey League.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

