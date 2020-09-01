Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Byron heads into playoffs with 2-year contract extension

September 1, 2020 3:36 pm
 
1 min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — William Byron, fresh off his first career Cup Series victory, now has a contract extension through 2022 at Hendrick Motorsports.

The extension was finalized in early August and announced Tuesday, just days after Byron’s win at Daytona International Speedway earned him a berth in NASCAR’s playoffs.

“I’m excited to finally share that I’m signed up through 2022 in the No. 24!” Byron posted on Twitter.

Byron is in his third full season driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick and the first driver other than Jeff Gordon to win with that entry. Gordon won 93 times with the iconic Hendrick No. 24.

Advertisement

Chad Knaus, in his second season as Byron’s crew chief, is in talks with the Hendrick organization to extend his contract beyond its expiration at the end of this year. Liberty University, the sponsor of the car, is signed through 2021.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Byron is a 22-year-old Charlotte native and takes business communications classes remotely through Liberty. He grew up rooting for the Hendrick organization and was developed in a NASCAR program for future stars. Byron spent one full season in the Truck Series before winning the Xfinity Series championship in 2017 driving for JR Motorsports, a Hendrick affiliate.

He was promoted to Cup the next year and made the playoffs in his second season. He finished 11th in the final standings in 2019.

Byron went to Daytona battling Hendrick teammate Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time series champion, for one of the final playoff berths. It was a faceoff of Hendrick’s next generation, led by the crew chief who won seven titles with Johnson, against the retiring veteran.

Johnson was eliminated by a late crash, while Byron won the race.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II