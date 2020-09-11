Listen Live Sports

Canadian MLS teams will play home games in the US

September 11, 2020 1:47 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The three Canadian Major League Soccer teams will each play a “home” game in the United States as the league’s regular season continues.

The MLS has been announcing the 2020 regular season schedule in increments because of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on travel to Canada. Each MLS team will compete in three matches from Sept. 18-27.

Because of travel restrictions, the Montreal Impact will host a match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey; Toronto FC will host a game in Hartford, Connecticut; and the Vancouver Whitecaps will host a game in Portland, Oregon.

The league on Friday also announced qualification details for the playoffs. Eight teams for the 12-team Western Conference will qualify. The top six seeds in the 14-team Eastern Conference will qualify, while the No. 7 through No. 10 seeds will compete in a play-in match.

The MLS Cup is set for Dec. 12.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

