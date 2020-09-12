Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Canes trade Edmundson’s rights to Montreal for 5th rounder

September 12, 2020 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes parted ways with defenseman Joel Edmundson after one season, trading his free agent rights to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday for a fifth-round pick.

Carolina acquired Edmundson after he won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in the 2019 trade that sent defenseman Justin Faulk to St. Louis. Edmundson is set to become a free agent in October, unless Montreal signs him before then.

The 27-year-old had seven goals and 13 assists in 68 games last season. He dressed for four of the Hurricanes’ playoff games.

Carolina recouped the fifth-rounder it sent to the Blues in the Faulk trade. The Hurricanes also still have forward prospect Dominik Bokk and a 2021 seventh-rounder to show for that move.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires