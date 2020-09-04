Cardinals activate C Matt Wieters from injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday after being sidelined by a broken left big toe.

Catcher Andrew Knizner was optioned to the team’s alternate training site to make room for Wieters, who is 0 for 12 in six games in his second season with St. Louis.

The Cardinals also announced right-hander Jesus Cruz cleared waivers and was assigned to the alternate site in Springfield, Missouri.

___

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.