Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals’ Hudson leaves start because of elbow tightness

September 17, 2020 8:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson left his start Thursday night after two innings because of right elbow tightness.

Hudson did not allow a run while walking two and giving up one hit against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts this season.

The Cardinals entered the night percentage points behind the Cincinnati Reds for second place in the NL Central, 5 ½ games behind the Chicago Cubs. The top two finishers in each division advance to the expanded postseason this year, along with two wild cards.

Hudson was replaced by left-hander Austin Gomber with St. Louis leading 1-0.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark becomes first Black head of Air Force Academy