Cardinals’ Hudson leaves start because of elbow tightness

PITTSBURGH (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson left his start Thursday night after two innings because of right elbow tightness.

Hudson did not allow a run while walking two and giving up one hit against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts this season.

The Cardinals entered the night percentage points behind the Cincinnati Reds for second place in the NL Central, 5 ½ games behind the Chicago Cubs. The top two finishers in each division advance to the expanded postseason this year, along with two wild cards.

Hudson was replaced by left-hander Austin Gomber with St. Louis leading 1-0.

