Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Carrasco expected to start for the Indians against Tigers

September 20, 2020 2:27 am
 
< a min read
      

Cleveland Indians (28-24, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (22-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Carlos Carrasco (2-4, 3.27 ERA) Detroit: Matthew Boyd (2-6, 6.75 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Cleveland will play on Sunday.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

The Tigers are 11-22 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .312.

The Indians have gone 18-17 against division opponents. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .316, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .367.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candelario leads the Tigers with 28 RBIs and is batting .312.

Cesar Hernandez leads the Indians with 56 hits and is batting .275.

INJURIES: Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee), Miguel Cabrera: (illness), Austin Romine: (wrist).

Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor