Catlin takes 2-shot lead into weekend at Andalucía Masters

September 4, 2020 6:57 pm
 
SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — American golfer John Catlin will take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the Andalucía Masters after being the only player in the field to have carded two under-par rounds at Valderrama.

Catlin started the day in a four-way tie for the lead and added a 1-under 70 on Friday to his opening round of 69 at the notoriously tough 1997 Ryder Cup venue.

At 3 under overall, Catlin leads Connor Syme (72), who shared the 18-hole lead, 2014 Ryder Cup player Jamie Donaldson (69) and five-time European Tour winner Pablo Larrazábal (70).

Wilco Nienaber was alone in fifth place after a 70, which included two birdies and an eagle.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

