Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cavallin scores late to lift Whitecaps past Real Salt Lake

September 20, 2020 12:15 am
 
< a min read
      

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Lucas Cavallini’s sliding goal between a pair of defenders in the 84th minute gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Cavillini’s left-footed tap off a perfectly threaded center pass from Fredy Montero came just minutes after Real Salt Lake’s Justin Meram tied it on a header with his 46th career MLS goal.

Vancouver (5-7-0) opened the scoring on David Milinkovic’ goal in the 53rd minute. Ten minutes later, Kyle Beckerman received a red card and Real Salt Lake (3-3-5) played short-handed.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor