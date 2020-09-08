Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics committing $25 million to address racial injustice

September 8, 2020 4:05 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics and their charitable arm, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, are committing $25 million over the next 10 years for initiatives to address racial injustice and social inequities in the greater Boston area.

The commitment will include $20 million in cash and $5 million in media assets to support the NBA’s efforts, as well as local programs focused on six specific areas that were identified in discussions with community leaders and Celtics players. The collective effort will be called Boston Celtics United for Social Change.

The six areas the efforts will focus on are equity in education, economic opportunity, equity in health care, criminal and law enforcement, breaking down barriers and building bridges between communities, and voting and civic engagement.

“We feel both the urgency of the moment and the weight of the centuries of injustices as we undertake this critically important work,” Steve Pagliuca, Celtics managing partner chairman of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who has been outspoken on social issues in recent months, said the goal is to have an immediate and direct impact.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

“We don’t need to pacify the situation with empty gestures. We need to hold ourselves, the Celtics organization and the city of Boston accountable,” he said. “Monetary commitment is a great first step, but we need to commit to this process by creating a balance of short and long-term change. The time is now.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

C130 lands on newly renovated Angaur Airfield in Palau