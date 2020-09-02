Listen Live Sports

Chargers’ safety James out for season after knee surgery

September 2, 2020 11:36 am
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will miss the season after having surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee.

James had surgery on Tuesday after he sustained the injury during a scrimmage on Sunday. It is the second time in five seasons that James has had a season end due to a knee injury. He tore the meniscus in his left knee as a sophomore at Florida State in 2016 during the team’s second game and missed the rest of the year.

After being an All-Pro selection as a rookie in 2018, James played in only five games last season due to a foot injury.

Rayshawn Jenkins, Desmond King and rookie Alohi Gilman are possibilities to take over for James at strong safety. Los Angeles will open the season on Sept. 13 at Cincinnati against quarterback Joe Burrow, who was the first pick in April’s draft.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

