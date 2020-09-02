Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0

|Chicago
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_None.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Connor Sparrow; Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Bobby Edwards.
Yellow Cards_Deplagne, Cincinnati, 90th+6; Bornstein, Chicago, 90th+8.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Jeffrey Swartzel, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.
___
Lineups
Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda (Wyatt Omsberg, 90th+2), Boris Sekulic; Ignacio Aliseda, Przemyslaw Frankowski (Elliot Collier, 62nd), Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran, Miguel Navarro (Jonathan Bornstein, 62nd); Robert Beric, Fabian Herbers (Djordje Mihailovic, 62nd).
Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Greg Garza (Andrew Gutman, 76th), Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Haris Medunjanin (Caleb Stanko, 86th), Adrien Regattin (Allan Cruz, 63rd), Siem de Jong (Yuya Kubo, 63rd); Jurgen Locadia.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.