Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0

Chicago 0 0 — 0 Cincinnati 0 0 — 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Connor Sparrow; Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Bobby Edwards.

Yellow Cards_Deplagne, Cincinnati, 90th+6; Bornstein, Chicago, 90th+8.

Advertisement

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Jeffrey Swartzel, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

___

Lineups

Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda (Wyatt Omsberg, 90th+2), Boris Sekulic; Ignacio Aliseda, Przemyslaw Frankowski (Elliot Collier, 62nd), Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran, Miguel Navarro (Jonathan Bornstein, 62nd); Robert Beric, Fabian Herbers (Djordje Mihailovic, 62nd).

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Greg Garza (Andrew Gutman, 76th), Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Haris Medunjanin (Caleb Stanko, 86th), Adrien Regattin (Allan Cruz, 63rd), Siem de Jong (Yuya Kubo, 63rd); Jurgen Locadia.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.