Chicago 2, Atlanta 0

Atlanta 0 0 — 0 Chicago 2 0 — 2

First half_1, Chicago, Herbers, 4 (Gimenez), 7th minute; 2, Chicago, Beric, 5, 39th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Gabriel Slonina.

Yellow Cards_Adams, Atlanta, 85th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Franco Escobar, Fernando Meza; Emerson Hyndman, Jeff Larentowicz (Mo Adams, 73rd), Eric Remedi; Jon Gallagher, Adam Jahn (Tyler Wolff, 65th), Brooks Lennon, Jake Mulraney (Manuel Castro, 82nd).

Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein (Andre Reynolds II, 90th+1), Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Ignacio Aliseda (Miguel Navarro, 80th), Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran, Djordje Mihailovic (Elliot Collier, 80th); Robert Beric (C.J. Sapong, 67th), Fabian Herbers (Brandt Bronico, 90th+1).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.