Chicago 30, Atlanta 26

|Chicago
|3
|7
|0
|20
|—
|30
|Atlanta
|6
|10
|10
|0
|—
|26
First Quarter
Atl_Hurst 1 pass from Ryan (kick failed), 9:43.
Chi_FG Santos 35, 2:43.
Second Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 29, 8:31.
Atl_Hill 35 run (Koo kick), 4:37.
Chi_Ji.Graham 2 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), 1:50.
Third Quarter
Atl_Gurley 10 run (Koo kick), 12:34.
Atl_FG Koo 36, 9:58.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_Ji.Graham 3 pass from Foles (return failed), 6:20.
Chi_A.Robinson 37 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 4:21.
Chi_Miller 28 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 1:53.
|
|Chi
|Atl
|First downs
|24
|22
|Total Net Yards
|437
|371
|Rushes-yards
|25-130
|25-144
|Passing
|307
|227
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|3-32
|Kickoff Returns
|3-91
|2-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-1
|2-23
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-51-2
|19-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-9
|2-11
|Punts
|4-53.8
|6-38.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-80
|7-75
|Time of Possession
|34:50
|25:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Trubisky 1-45, Montgomery 14-45, Cohen 2-21, Patterson 4-13, Miller 1-9, Foles 3-(minus 3). Atlanta, Gurley 14-80, Hill 9-58, Ridley 1-7, Ryan 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Chicago, Foles 16-29-1-188, Trubisky 13-22-1-128. Atlanta, Ryan 19-38-1-238.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 10-123, Graham 6-60, Cohen 3-20, Harris 3-15, Miller 2-41, Mooney 2-19, Montgomery 2-9, Ginn 1-29. Atlanta, Ridley 5-110, Zaccheaus 4-41, Powell 3-27, Gage 2-26, Hill 1-22, Stocker 1-6, K.Smith 1-3, Gurley 1-2, Hurst 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 46. Atlanta, Koo 48.
