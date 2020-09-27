On Air: Federal News Network program
Chicago 30, Atlanta 26

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 4:34 pm
Chicago 3 7 0 20 30
Atlanta 6 10 10 0 26

First Quarter

Atl_Hurst 1 pass from Ryan (kick failed), 9:43.

Chi_FG Santos 35, 2:43.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 29, 8:31.

Atl_Hill 35 run (Koo kick), 4:37.

Chi_Ji.Graham 2 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), 1:50.

Third Quarter

Atl_Gurley 10 run (Koo kick), 12:34.

Atl_FG Koo 36, 9:58.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Ji.Graham 3 pass from Foles (return failed), 6:20.

Chi_A.Robinson 37 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 4:21.

Chi_Miller 28 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 1:53.

A_0.

___

Chi Atl
First downs 24 22
Total Net Yards 437 371
Rushes-yards 25-130 25-144
Passing 307 227
Punt Returns 1-6 3-32
Kickoff Returns 3-91 2-26
Interceptions Ret. 1-1 2-23
Comp-Att-Int 29-51-2 19-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 2-11
Punts 4-53.8 6-38.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-80 7-75
Time of Possession 34:50 25:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Trubisky 1-45, Montgomery 14-45, Cohen 2-21, Patterson 4-13, Miller 1-9, Foles 3-(minus 3). Atlanta, Gurley 14-80, Hill 9-58, Ridley 1-7, Ryan 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Chicago, Foles 16-29-1-188, Trubisky 13-22-1-128. Atlanta, Ryan 19-38-1-238.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 10-123, Graham 6-60, Cohen 3-20, Harris 3-15, Miller 2-41, Mooney 2-19, Montgomery 2-9, Ginn 1-29. Atlanta, Ridley 5-110, Zaccheaus 4-41, Powell 3-27, Gage 2-26, Hill 1-22, Stocker 1-6, K.Smith 1-3, Gurley 1-2, Hurst 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 46. Atlanta, Koo 48.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved.

