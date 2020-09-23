Listen Live Sports

Chicago 4, Houston 0

September 23, 2020 9:45 pm
 
Houston 0 0 0
Chicago 3 1 4

First half_1, Chicago, Beric, 4 (Bornstein), 15th minute; 2, Chicago, Herbers, 3 (Aliseda), 23rd; 3, Chicago, Medran, 2, 40th.

Second half_4, Chicago, Sapong, 1 (penalty kick), 89th.

Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper; Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Gabriel Slonina.

Yellow Cards_Pineda, Chicago, 63rd; Shuttleworth, Chicago, 70th; Lassiter, Houston, 83rd; Struna, Houston, 87th; Maric, Houston, 89th.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Peter Manikowski, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

___

Lineups

Houston_Marko Maric; Jose Bizama, Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Darwin Ceren (Tomas Martinez, 78th), Memo Rodriguez (Nico Lemoine, 46th), Matias Vera (Boniek Garcia, 46th); Niko Hansen (Ariel Lassiter, 46th), Darwin Quintero (Mauro Manotas, 64th), Christian Ramirez.

Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein (Miguel Navarro, 74th), Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Ignacio Aliseda, Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran (Brandt Bronico, 74th), Djordje Mihailovic (Elliot Collier, 63rd); Robert Beric (C.J. Sapong, 74th), Fabian Herbers (Mike Azira, 87th).

