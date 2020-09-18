Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

Minnesota Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 27 1 3 1 Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 0 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Bryant 3b 2 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Contreras c 3 0 2 1 Kepler pr 0 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 Hamilton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0 Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 Garver c 3 0 0 0 Happ cf 0 0 0 0 Cave rf 3 0 1 0 Báez ss 3 0 0 0 Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez 2b 3 0 0 0 Maybin cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Kipnis dh 3 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 0

Minnesota 000 000 000 — 0 Chicago 100 000 00x — 1

DP_Minnesota 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 6. SB_Rizzo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Hill L,2-2 7 3 1 1 2 5 Thielbar 1 0 0 0 2 1

Chicago Hendricks W,6-4 8 3 0 0 1 10 Jeffress S,8-10 1 0 0 0 2 1

WP_Hendricks.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:34.

