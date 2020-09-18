Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

September 18, 2020 11:07 pm
 
Minnesota Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 27 1 3 1
Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 0 0
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Bryant 3b 2 0 0 0
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Contreras c 3 0 2 1
Kepler pr 0 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 Hamilton pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0 Vargas ph 1 0 0 0
Garver c 3 0 0 0 Happ cf 0 0 0 0
Cave rf 3 0 1 0 Báez ss 3 0 0 0
Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0
Gonzalez 2b 3 0 0 0 Maybin cf-lf 3 0 0 0
Kipnis dh 3 0 0 0
Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 0
Minnesota 000 000 000 0
Chicago 100 000 00x 1

DP_Minnesota 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 6. SB_Rizzo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Hill L,2-2 7 3 1 1 2 5
Thielbar 1 0 0 0 2 1
Chicago
Hendricks W,6-4 8 3 0 0 1 10
Jeffress S,8-10 1 0 0 0 2 1

WP_Hendricks.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:34.

