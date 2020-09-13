Chicago Cubs 12, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 12 10 11 Totals 26 0 0 0 Happ cf-lf 5 0 1 2 García cf 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 6 0 0 0 Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 Contreras dh 5 0 1 0 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 1 2 0 0 Peterson lf 1 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 1 0 1 0 Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 Báez ss 5 2 1 0 Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 3 2 1 Urías ss 0 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 2 1 2 Gyorko 1b 3 0 0 0 Caratini c 4 2 2 3 Gamel rf 2 0 0 0 Bote 3b 3 1 1 3 Arcia ss-p 3 0 0 0 Sogard 3b 3 0 0 0 Nottingham c 3 0 0 0

Chicago 000 540 102 — 12 Milwaukee 000 000 000 — 0

E_Arcia (2), Sogard (4), Hiura (5). DP_Chicago 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Heyward (6), Báez (8), Caratini (6), Kipnis (7). HR_Bote (6). SF_Kipnis (2), Bote (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Mills W,5-3 9 0 0 0 3 5

Milwaukee Houser L,1-5 4 4 7 2 4 5 Arcia 1 2 2 2 1 0 Feyereisen 2 1 2 2 1 2 Knebel 1 1 1 1 1 1 Rasmussen 1 2 0 0 0 0

Houser pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Houser (Bote).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:50.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.