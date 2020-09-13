Chicago Cubs 12, Milwaukee 0

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|12
|10
|11
|
|Totals
|26
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ cf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|García cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Peterson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|
|Urías ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Gyorko 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Gamel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Arcia ss-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sogard 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nottingham c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|540
|102
|—
|12
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Arcia (2), Sogard (4), Hiura (5). DP_Chicago 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Heyward (6), Báez (8), Caratini (6), Kipnis (7). HR_Bote (6). SF_Kipnis (2), Bote (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills W,5-3
|9
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houser L,1-5
|4
|
|4
|7
|2
|4
|5
|Arcia
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Feyereisen
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Knebel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rasmussen
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Houser pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Houser (Bote).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:50.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.