Chicago Cubs 12, Milwaukee 0

September 13, 2020 5:21 pm
 
< a min read
      
Chicago Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 12 10 11 Totals 26 0 0 0
Happ cf-lf 5 0 1 2 García cf 3 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 6 0 0 0 Taylor cf 1 0 0 0
Contreras dh 5 0 1 0 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 1 2 0 0 Peterson lf 1 0 0 0
Hamilton cf 1 0 1 0 Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0
Báez ss 5 2 1 0 Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0
Heyward rf 3 3 2 1 Urías ss 0 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 4 2 1 2 Gyorko 1b 3 0 0 0
Caratini c 4 2 2 3 Gamel rf 2 0 0 0
Bote 3b 3 1 1 3 Arcia ss-p 3 0 0 0
Sogard 3b 3 0 0 0
Nottingham c 3 0 0 0
Chicago 000 540 102 12
Milwaukee 000 000 000 0

E_Arcia (2), Sogard (4), Hiura (5). DP_Chicago 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Heyward (6), Báez (8), Caratini (6), Kipnis (7). HR_Bote (6). SF_Kipnis (2), Bote (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Mills W,5-3 9 0 0 0 3 5
Milwaukee
Houser L,1-5 4 4 7 2 4 5
Arcia 1 2 2 2 1 0
Feyereisen 2 1 2 2 1 2
Knebel 1 1 1 1 1 1
Rasmussen 1 2 0 0 0 0

Houser pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Houser (Bote).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:50.

