Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 5 0 5 9 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Winker dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .199 Moustakas 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235 Aquino lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222 a-Goodwin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188 Akiyama cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .210 Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .147 b-Galvis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .192

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 4 3 1 11 Happ cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .295 Bryant 3b 3 1 0 0 0 3 .194 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Báez ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .208 Schwarber lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .214 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Contreras c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .244 Kipnis dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .263 Bote 2b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .222 Maybin rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227

Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 5 0 Chicago 021 000 00x_3 4 0

a-singled for Aquino in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Garcia in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Barnhart (3), Moustakas (4). 3B_Bote (1), Báez (1). RBIs_Bote 2 (22), Báez (19).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Garcia, Castellanos, Aquino); Chicago 2 (Maybin, Schwarber). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; Chicago 1 for 4.

GIDP_Barnhart, Garcia.

DP_Chicago 2 (Bryant, Bote, Rizzo; Rizzo, Báez).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle, L, 1-2 7 4 3 3 1 10 109 3.89 R.Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 11.81

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mills, W, 4-3 6 4 0 0 3 6 102 4.74 Underwood Jr., H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.40 Tepera, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.76 Jeffress, S, 6-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.06

HBP_Mahle (Bryant).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:36.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.