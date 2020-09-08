Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|5
|9
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Moustakas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Aquino lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|a-Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Akiyama cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.147
|b-Galvis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|3
|1
|11
|
|Happ cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.295
|Bryant 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Schwarber lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Hamilton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Kipnis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Maybin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Chicago
|021
|000
|00x_3
|4
|0
a-singled for Aquino in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Garcia in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Barnhart (3), Moustakas (4). 3B_Bote (1), Báez (1). RBIs_Bote 2 (22), Báez (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Garcia, Castellanos, Aquino); Chicago 2 (Maybin, Schwarber). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; Chicago 1 for 4.
GIDP_Barnhart, Garcia.
DP_Chicago 2 (Bryant, Bote, Rizzo; Rizzo, Báez).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, L, 1-2
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|10
|109
|3.89
|R.Stephenson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|11.81
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mills, W, 4-3
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|6
|102
|4.74
|Underwood Jr., H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.40
|Tepera, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.76
|Jeffress, S, 6-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.06
HBP_Mahle (Bryant).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:36.
