Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

September 8, 2020 11:09 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 5 0 5 9
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Winker dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .199
Moustakas 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235
Aquino lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222
a-Goodwin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188
Akiyama cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .210
Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .147
b-Galvis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .192
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 4 3 1 11
Happ cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .295
Bryant 3b 3 1 0 0 0 3 .194
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Báez ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .208
Schwarber lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .214
Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Contreras c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .244
Kipnis dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .263
Bote 2b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .222
Maybin rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 5 0
Chicago 021 000 00x_3 4 0

a-singled for Aquino in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Garcia in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Barnhart (3), Moustakas (4). 3B_Bote (1), Báez (1). RBIs_Bote 2 (22), Báez (19).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Garcia, Castellanos, Aquino); Chicago 2 (Maybin, Schwarber). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; Chicago 1 for 4.

GIDP_Barnhart, Garcia.

DP_Chicago 2 (Bryant, Bote, Rizzo; Rizzo, Báez).

        Insight by Cornerstone: Federal management experts discuss best practices to avoid talent disruption in this free webinar.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle, L, 1-2 7 4 3 3 1 10 109 3.89
R.Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 11.81
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mills, W, 4-3 6 4 0 0 3 6 102 4.74
Underwood Jr., H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.40
Tepera, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.76
Jeffress, S, 6-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.06

HBP_Mahle (Bryant).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:36.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

C130 lands on newly renovated Angaur Airfield in Palau